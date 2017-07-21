Smoke from mosque leaves MP village tense

Smoke emanating from a mosque on Thursday revived tension in Chhipaner village in Madhya Pradesh, where elopement of a Muslim youth and a Hindu girl earlier this month had sparked an arson attack on Muslim properties. A minor Muslim boy has been taken into custody for attempting to set fire to the mosque, where a mat was found burnt.

A section of villagers, however, said the boy from Indore, whose grandparents lived in Chhipaner, had been framed. The boy was produced before a juvenile court in Sehore, the district headquarters, that sent him to an observation home on Thursday, the police said.

SDPO Anil Tripathi told The Indian Express that there were eyewitnesses to the arson attempt on the mosque and claimed that the boy had confessed to the crime. He said villagers had seen the minor near the mosque. Tripathi added that the boy’s grandparents’ house was torched on July 8 along with the homes of other Muslim families. The minor has been booked under Section 436 and 295 of the IPC.

The administration said only a mat in the mosque was found burnt but admitted that the situation in the area had become tense again.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App