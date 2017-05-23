Smoke detected in cockpit, Air-India plane makes emergency landing in city

An Air-India flight from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar made an emergency landing and returned to Mumbai safely after smoke was found in its cockpit on Monday. While the cause of the smoke is being examined, all 155 passengers on-board were declared safe.

“A full emergency was declared at 2.30 pm for flight AI 669. The aircraft landed safe and emergency was withdrawn,” an official spokesperson from Mumbai International Airport said.“The flight, which was pushed back at 1.45 pm, took off at 2.15 pm and returned at 2.50 pm. Initially local authority declared emergency but later it was withdrawn. The emergency has since been withdrawn, and passengers will depart from another aircraft at 4.15 pm,” an official spokesperson from Air India said.

The aircraft was grounded for further examination.

