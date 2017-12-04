Top Stories
  • Smog hits visibility in Delhi, temperature 8.3 degrees Celsius

Smog hits visibility in Delhi, temperature 8.3 degrees Celsius

"At 8:30 am, the visibility had dropped to 700 mts at the Safdarjung Observatory, while the Palam station registered it at 900 mts," a MeT Department official said

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2017 12:37 pm
Delhi Pollution, Delhi Smog, Pollution Delhi, Smog Delhi, Smog, Delhi Polluted Air, Delhi Air Pollution, Delhi Bad Air Quality, Delhi News, Indian Express, Indian Express News “At 8:30 am, the visibility had dropped to 700 mts at the Safdarjung Observatory, while the Palam station registered it at 900 mts,” a MeT Department official said (Express Photo/ Tashi Tobgyal)
Top News

A poor visibility was recorded in several parts of the national capital today as smog continued to engulf the city, even as the mercury settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius. “At 8:30 am, the visibility had dropped to 700 mts at the Safdarjung Observatory, while the Palam station registered it at 900 mts,” a MeT Department official said.

Any reading that fell below the average figure of 1,000 mts, in fog, was considered poor, he added. “The smog affected visibility, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius,” the official said.

The weatherman has forecast a partly clear sky later in the day and mist tomorrow morning. “The minimum temperature recorded at the other stations was — Palam (10 degrees Celsius), Ayanagar (8.5), Lodhi Road (8.3) and Ridge (8.8),” the official said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 89 per cent. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 23 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively tomorrow.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 04: Latest News