Smog hits visibility in Delhi, temperature 8.3 degrees Celsius

“At 8:30 am, the visibility had dropped to 700 mts at the Safdarjung Observatory, while the Palam station registered it at 900 mts,” a MeT Department official said (Express Photo/ Tashi Tobgyal) “At 8:30 am, the visibility had dropped to 700 mts at the Safdarjung Observatory, while the Palam station registered it at 900 mts,” a MeT Department official said (Express Photo/ Tashi Tobgyal)

A poor visibility was recorded in several parts of the national capital today as smog continued to engulf the city, even as the mercury settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius. “At 8:30 am, the visibility had dropped to 700 mts at the Safdarjung Observatory, while the Palam station registered it at 900 mts,” a MeT Department official said.

Any reading that fell below the average figure of 1,000 mts, in fog, was considered poor, he added. “The smog affected visibility, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius,” the official said.

The weatherman has forecast a partly clear sky later in the day and mist tomorrow morning. “The minimum temperature recorded at the other stations was — Palam (10 degrees Celsius), Ayanagar (8.5), Lodhi Road (8.3) and Ridge (8.8),” the official said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 89 per cent. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 23 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively tomorrow.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App