Smart system in Mysuru state buses saves Rs 5 cr: KSRTC

IN A year since Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses in Mysuru moved to a smart transport system, the state-run corporation claims to have saved more than Rs 5 crore. This gain, officials said, is aside from bringing in efficiency to the city’s public transport operations. Developed with assistance from the World Bank, the Mysuru Intelligent Transport System (ITS) provides real-time tracking of buses, benefiting both the operator and passengers, officials said.

In the next phase, KSRTC plans to make all its 24,000 buses across the state under the ITS. While the Mysuru project cost approximately Rs 15 crore, the next phase will be done in Rs 9 crore, Rama Murthy said. “The first phase cost more because there was no research or data for the project’s implementation in Indian conditions,” he said. “Since we now have compiled data, (it) will cost less.”

The corporation is now getting ready to provide implementation assistance to other states interested in imbibing an intelligent transport system, KSRTC divisional controller (urban) K Rama Murthy said. “Rajasthan and Kerala have shown interest in operating their public transport based on this system,” he said.

Explaining how the system works, an official said that GPS-enabled mini-computers installed in more than 500 buses crisscrossing Mysuru on 900-plus routes are connected to a control room, where operators can check location, speed and waiting time of each vehicle. The system has helped KSRTC streamline its services by checking delays, and reducing cost due to fuel optimisation and payment to drivers for overtime duty, officials said.

While losses have come down for the operator, the average waiting time has come down significantly for commuters. Suman, a teacher at Phoenix International Academy in Mysuru, said that her average waiting time for a bus has come down from over an hour to about 15 minutes. She also said that the system makes her feel safe because she is aware that the buses are constantly monitored.

For those not willing to wait even that long, there is an Android application, developed students of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, Mysuru. “We wanted community involvement and took this programme to the public – we announced an appathon. Based on the brief, four students developed an app for us,” KSRTC managing director Rajendra Kumar Kataria said.

With the app, commuters can choose when the next bus will arrive at the designated stop. Karnataka was awarded the national e-governance award for this project in January this year.