Smart India Hackathon: PM Modi bats for IT to solve daily problems

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Saturday called for enhanced use of information technology to solve everyday problems facing the society and urged young innovators to develop solutions.

Addressing ‘Smart India Hackathon’, a nationwide event intended to promote innovation and out-of-the-box thinking in young minds, Modi called for skill engagement optimisation to convert demographic dividend into development divided and urged the youths to join in creating a “new India” through technology and public participation.

Noting that cashless transaction in India has registered a sharp growth, the Prime Minister asked the students about measures that can be take to check cyber crimes.

Addressing more than 10,000 engineering students in 26 districts through video conferencing, Modi said: “India is a youthful nation, and the youth of India is blessed with phenomenal energy. This energy will bring very good results for the nation. There is a need to use technology more and innovate more. We live in a technology driven era. A series of issues have been placed before our youth to work on.

“The issues are challenging but this is also an opportunity. The true essence of democracy is ‘Jan Bhagidari’. Together we will solve all the issues that are affecting the nation through ‘Jan Bhagidari.”

Noting that this is an era of ‘Internet of Things’, the PM told the youths that when they are innovating they may face setbacks but they should not allow these things to lower their morale or dampen their spirits.

“People say today’s youngsters ask so many questions, and I see that as a very good thing. Youth of India wants to find solutions to the nation’s problems. They want results that are quick and credible,” Modi said. “Today, the youngsters of India want to be job creators and not just a job. Your approach to solve the problems of the nation is going to strengthen the efforts to make a New India.”

The Hackathon, the first such event of its kind and scale was focused on the problems of social importance as identified by the Central government. The two-day event, starting Saturday, is being organised in 26 locations in the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now