Smart City project must be implemented with ‘impeccable integrity’: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi (Express archive photo) Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi (Express archive photo)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday stressed that the ‘smart city’ project sanctioned by the Centre is implemented with “impeccable integrity, professional acumen and collaboration of the people of Puducherry as true stakeholders.”

In a whatsapp message to reporters in Puducherry, the Governor said, “We should create a whole new work culture to implement the Smart City Project and those associated with the project should be sworn to integrity and love of service.” The project should be completed in time and not left half way and there should be no overruns.

She asked the territorial government to ensure that “a transparent bulletin on the progress of implementation of the project be always available through the media and through social networks for the people to know.” The former IPS officer also pointed out in her message firmly that “the smart city project must be scam free.” An independent audit system should be in place open to public scrutiny.

She also contended that “alongside the urban improvement programmes, villages must also be involved by holding early panchayat elections for grass root democracy and development so that Puducherry as a whole becomes smart.” “leadership leading the project must be a committed one,” Bedi said in a veiled reference to the recent posting of a new Chief Secretary by the Centre for Puducherry that “with a new leadership in bureaucracy this can be achieved.”

She said that Raj Nivas (office of Lt Governor) would hold meetings every fortnight to review progress of implementation of ‘Smart City project’ and this review would begin from New Year 2018.

The Rs 1800 crore project is jointly-funded by the Centre, the Puducherry Administration and the French government. Already an implementing agency called ‘Smart City Development Limited’ which is special purpose vehicle registered under the Companies Act has been formed to carry out the project in Puducherry, a former French colony.

