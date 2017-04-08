Smart City initiative to enhance citizens’ quality of life: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said the objective of the Smart City project is to enhance the quality of life of citizens. “The objective of the Smart City (project) is to enhance quality of life of the citizens,” Fadnavis said here at the valedictory function of ‘Smart and Sustainable City Summit’.

The Chief Minister said it was a misconception that the project is for a few and affluent people.

“But the fact is that the basic motive of Smart City (project) is accessibility and affordability. Every programme of the project is (aimed) towards efficiency and transparency. These factors will benefit the poorest of the society,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis emphasised on strengthening the public transport system for sustainable development.

“We are planning integrated transport system in Mumbai and creating 200 km of Metro network in the megapolis. Metro is a sustainable mode of public transport and public transport must have end to end solutions.

“We want to integrate the four mode of transport in Mumbai that is the Metro, Mono (rail), suburban railway and buses, with one ticket for all,” he added.

