Smart city mission: Now, all sectors to get makeover in first phase

Taking the smart city mission forward, the UT Administration has decided to make all the sectors ‘smart’ in the first phase itself instead of only four sectors, as planned earlier. Now, all the sectors of the city would get 24X7 water supply, sewerage disposal, designated car-free zones, smart water meters, smart grid, Wi-Fi spots, intelligent traffic lights. Apart from these, smart pipes will be connected with a wireless processor to help detect leakage in real time, with a system of online monitoring of the entire distribution in place everywhere. “Since Chandigarh is a small city, so it has been decided that instead of Area Based Development in these four sectors, we would implement it across the city,”said Baldeo Purushartha, nodal officer of the smart city mission and MC Commissioner. The administration had earlier decided to make all ‘smart features’ available for Sectors 17,22, 35 and 45 under the Area Based Development (ABD) plan initially. The retrofitting-based development of these sectors was decided via an opinion poll called from the public wherein 71 per cent voted for these four sectors.

Footpaths and cycling tracks will also be laid on roadsides all along the inter-sector roads as well as those leading to markets to encourage people to switch over to non-motorised transport. Traffic sensing lights or smoother flow of traffic and lesser pollution, e-surveillance with CCTV cameras and sensors at every point to help in better traffic management is being planned for the city.

Public Wi-Fi hotspots, interactive kiosks, street cafes and open places where weekly markets and recreational activities with food plazas will also be developed.

The UT engineering wing has already started underground power cabling in Sector 8. Tenders have been floated and once the project is completed in

Sector 8, the work would be carried out simultaneously across all the sectors.

Under the smart city initiative by the Ministry of Urban Development, Chandigarh will get Rs 200 crore for implementation of the proposal in the first phase. City has already received Rs 100 crore this year for the project.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 6,200 crore with Rs 250 crore for the pan-city proposal and Rs 5,950 crores for area based development. Total equity of Rs 1,000 crore will be invested by the MC and the

administration.