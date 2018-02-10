Smart Cities Mission: Rs 5,961 crore released between FY16 and FY17

Total Rs 5,961.70 crore (Figures in Rs crore) Total Rs 5,961.70 crore (Figures in Rs crore)

Since the launch of the Smart City Mission on June 25, 2015, a total Rs 5,961.70 crore has been released to cities under the government’s flagship scheme during financial year 2015-16 and 2016-17

So far, 60 Smart Cities (20 cities in FY 2015-16 and 40 cities in FY 2016-17) have been selected for development as Smart Cities. Remaining 40 cities are to be selected in the 3rd year of implementation of Smart Cities Mission — 2017-18. Round 3 is going on. Last date of submission of Smart City Proposals (SCPs) by remaining potential Smart Cities is 31.03.2017.

Note: Letter of Authority @ Rs. 2 crore each to Andaman &Nicobar and Lakshadweep for preparation of Smart City Proposals in respect of Port Blair and Kavaratti respectively were issued in FY 2015-16. However, they did not claim the same. *As per the request received from State Government of Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai has been replaced by PimpriChinchwad. ** As per the request received from UT Administration of Puducherry, Oulgaret has been replaced by Puducherry. *** As per the request received from State Government of Telangana, Greater Hyderabad has been replaced by Karimnagar.

