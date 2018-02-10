Smart Cities Mission: Rs 5,961 crore released between FY16 and FY17

  • Associate Sponsor
Since the launch of the Smart City Mission on June 25, 2015, a total Rs 5,961.70 crore has been released to cities under the government’s flagship scheme during financial year 2015-16 and 2016-17

Total Rs 5,961.70 crore (Figures in Rs crore)

So far, 60 Smart Cities (20 cities in FY 2015-16 and 40 cities in FY 2016-17) have been selected for development as Smart Cities. Remaining 40 cities are to be selected in the 3rd year of implementation of Smart Cities Mission — 2017-18. Round 3 is going on. Last date of submission of Smart City Proposals (SCPs) by remaining potential Smart Cities is 31.03.2017.

Note: Letter of Authority @ Rs. 2 crore each to Andaman &Nicobar and Lakshadweep for preparation of Smart City Proposals in respect of Port Blair and Kavaratti respectively were issued in FY 2015-16. However, they did not claim the same. *As per the request received from State Government of Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai has been replaced by PimpriChinchwad. ** As per the request received from UT Administration of Puducherry, Oulgaret has been replaced by Puducherry. *** As per the request received from State Government of Telangana, Greater Hyderabad has been replaced by Karimnagar.

