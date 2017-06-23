Smart Cities list: Thiruvananthapuram tops next batch, Amaravati, Patna, Bengaluru find spot

Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu

Another batch of ‘Smart Cities’ was unveiled by Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu Friday in which Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram topped the list. Other state capitals and major cities that have found a spot on the list are Patna, Bengaluru, Amaravati, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Shimla, Dehradun, Jammu, Allahabad and Gangtok. A total of 90 cities for Smart City status have now been announced with a proposed investment of Rs 1,91,155 crore.

“The concept of smart cities has redefined the urban discourse in our country like no other idea and initiative,” said Naidu.

Since January 2016, names of 60 cities have been announced in three rounds of competition. Of these, New Town Kolkata withdrew after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided she would create ‘Green Cities’ without the Centre’s mission funding.

