Small Moga village shows the way; nursery wing in govt school starts with financial aid from NRIs

While most of the government primary schools in Punjab are struggling to implement the orders of the government to start pre-primary classes, a small village in Moga district has taken the lead by doing so with the help of local residents and non-resident Indians. The pre-primary wing at the government primary school in village Sosan of Moga was inaugurated Thursday.

The village has prepared a well-equipped smart classroom for pre-primary section with contributions from NRIs and others. The room has infrastructure like private playway schools including LED screen, U-shaped conference table for making interaction of children with the teacher easier and walls painted with alphabets, poems and solar system. A heater has also been installed to keep the room warm in winters for nursery kids. Even the books and uniforms for pre-primary students are being provided for free as most of the children getting admission are from poor families.

The village is a small one with population of just around 1,200 but the social media campaign started by some village residents, asking for contributions to start pre-primary section at school, got a good response. Kulwinder Kaur, in-charge of pre-primary section, told The Indian Express that already 30 admissions had been done and classes started. “We are even getting requests from other nearby villages Jogewala, Korewala and Baghelewala to take their children and start a bus service, but currently we have sitting arrangement for 50 children only in nursery section. Thirty children are already admitted and classes have been started. We need more funds and space for expansion.”

Rachhpal Singh Sosan, a village resident who led the campaign, said that Rs 3.50 lakh has already been spent to create pre-primary section. The school already had 80 children in primary classes.

Malkit Singh Laadi Pandher, an NRI from Canada, has donated Rs 1.88 lakh using which tiles have been fitted on floor, furniture worth Rs 95,000 has been placed, including a U-shape conference table for kids. Artwork on walls cost Rs 20,000. Also, LED screen worth Rs 38,000 was purchased.

Another NRI Chamkaur Singh Grewal donated Rs 80,000 for winter track suits, shoes, socks and caps for kids. NRI brothers Ajmer Singh Pandher and Baldev Singh Pandher donated Rs 35,000 for uniforms of nursery kids.

The school is still short of two rooms and village representatives have written to Faridkot MP from AAP Sadhu Singh to issue a grant from his MPLAD funds. “We want pre-primary section of our school to compete with private schools so that poor parents do not suffer. MP has been approached to get two more rooms. His response is awaited,” says Sosan.

