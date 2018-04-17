Explosion outside Indian Embassy in Nepal

A small-scale explosion was reported outside the Indian Embassy Consulate in Nepal’s Biratnagar on Monday night. No staff was present inside the consulate building at the time of the blast. The explosion, which took place at around 8.20 pm, left a hole of around 1×1.5 feet in the complex’s compound wall. The consulate is a temporary office which had been set up during the floods in Nepal and North Bihar. It, however, continued to function from Biratnagar ever since then. Morang SP Arun Kumar BC said the blast took place last night in an open space behind the building that caused minor damage to the wall. Police said they are investigating to find out on who caused the blast, Kathmandu Post reported.

Investigating officers suspect that cadres of a local political group have caused the blast. The party had called a general strike in Biratnagar yesterday. The security around the blast site has been upped after the incident. Biratnagar is the industrial capital of Nepal and 6 km north of the border of Bihar.

with PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd