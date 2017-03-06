Former Congress leader SM Krishna soon to join BJP: BS Yeddyurappa

Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa meets former EAM SM Krishna in Bengaluru. Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa meets former EAM SM Krishna in Bengaluru.

Former External Affair Minister SM Krishna, who quit the Congress party last month, is likely to join the BJP very soon. Krishna had a meeting with former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa on Monday evening. After the meeting Yeddyurappa told media that Krishna will soon join his party. “He (SM Krishna) is going to join our party as early as possible,” said Yeddyurappa.

The veteran Congress leader had resigned from the primary membership of the party after being sidelined by the top leadership. Terming his exit from Congress as a “very painful moment,” Krishna had said that the party had treated him in a way which hurt his self-respect and honour. “A situation has now come wherein I have to leave the home in which I resided peacefully for the last 46 years,” he had said

He stated that his sidelining started in 2012 when he was forced to quit as external affairs minister. While there has been speculation over the reasons why Krishna was asked to step down as foreign minister in 2012 – including age related lapses in memory and alleged issues of conflict of interest – the exact reason is not in the public domain.

84-year old Krishna had served as the chief minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004. He had returned to the state in 2012 but had been maintaining a low profile in the last two years. He was one of the star campaigners in the 2013 assembly elections in Karnataka in which the Congress swept to power in the state.

