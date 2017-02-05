SM Krishna set to join BJP, says Yeddyurappa

Congress sources said that there was a possibility of SM Krishna joining the BJP shortly. (File photo) Congress sources said that there was a possibility of SM Krishna joining the BJP shortly. (File photo)

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday said that former chief minister S M Krishna, who recently quit the Congress, is all set to join the party. Speaking to mediapersons in Kalburagi, Yeddyurappa said that Krishna’s entry into the BJP is “almost confirmed” and further talks with the veteran leader are planned to close the deal. He also added that the 84-year-old former External Affairs Minister would be joining the BJP without any pre-conditions.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister V Sadananda Gowda and former state minister R Ashoka, who belong to the Vokkaliga community like Krishna, had said last Sunday that they would welcome former Congress chief minister’s entry into the party.

Sources in the BJP, however, said that state leaders could not make any concrete commitments to Krishna on behalf of the party and that negotiations would need to be completed at the highest level in the BJP to facilitate the entry.

Krishna himself has not commented on joining the BJP. Last week, he had brushed aside the suggestion by calling it “absurd”.

Meanwhile, Congress minister D K Shivakumar, who is known to be close to Krishna, questioned Yeddyurappa’s claim and said that efforts were on to convince Krishna to stay in the party.

Congress sources, however, said that there was a possibility of Krishna joining the BJP shortly. Krishna had announced his exit from the Congress last Sunday, blaming “neglect by the party leadership” since 2012.