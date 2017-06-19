Slum dwellers pelting stones at local trains get counselling

According to official figures, more than 30 cases of stone pelting have been observed since last year. According to official figures, more than 30 cases of stone pelting have been observed since last year.

IN THE WAKE of increasing incidents of stone pelting at local trains on the Western Railway (WR) for the past two weeks, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initiated a drive to counsel slum dwellers along railway tracks found to be involved in the act. The initiative aims to discourage miscreants from causing harm to daily commuters, officials said.

Officials added that many stone pelting cases were reported on the stretch between Dadar and Borivali. For the past two weeks, railway police officials, including Government Railway Police (GRP), have been visiting several pockets to counsel children who stay there.

“In majority of these cases, children residing in slums around the tracks have been found to be indulging in stone pelting. Each railway police officer is inspecting their respective stretches to find the reasons for the repeated occurrences and counsel children to prevent them from not doing so,” a senior RPF official said.

According to official figures, more than 30 cases of stone pelting have been observed since last year. Around nine such cases were reported from near Dadar station, seven near Valsad, 12 close to Andheri station, five near Bhayander station and two at Churchgate had been recorded.

“We have intensified our drive and checks since the past 15 days. A majority of the cases were reported from stretches where we had carried out an anti-encroachment drive, like stretches in Bandra and Mahim,” said Ravindra Bhaker, the Chief Public Relations Officer, WR.

Officers said stone pelting by outsiders, people who were not residents of the area, had also been observed. “As a precautionary measure, we have carried out ambush checks at notorious areas to ensure such incidences remain under control,” Bhaker added.

