Slowdown in economic growth due to note ban: Former PM Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh attributed the sharp slowdown in the country’s economic growth to the note ban decision taken by the Centre last November.
The step, that involved withdrawing almost 86 per cent of the currency from circulation, was meant to flush out black money from the economy, slash at the roots of terrorist funding and eliminating counterfeit currency. The Centre defended the decision saying it would lead to long-term gains.
In remarks made at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, Singh said the economy is running on just ‘one engine of public spending.’ He added that private sector investment has collapsed. The CWC is discussing the current political climate in the country and the upcoming presidential elections.
GDP in the January-March quarter grew at the slowest pace in at least four quarters at 6.1 per cent as against a 7.0 per cent growth in October-December, data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO) last week showed.
“Analysis of policies like demonetisation cannot be done through simple post hoc ergo propter hoc. Because it is after this, so it is because of this…impact analysis of a policy is an extremely sophisticated field in econometrics. I would caution against reading a single number which comes after an event as being reflective of the consequences of the event,” Chief Statistician TCA Anant had told the Indian Express. He added that demonetisation is one of the elements impacting GDP.
Opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee have also criticised the Narendra Modi government over the note ban decision saying she rightly estimated it would lead to job losses and decline in productivity.
- Jun 6, 2017 at 4:29 pmDemonetization is an hit across the globe and it is failure for the corrupt congress party because the corrupt cones are not able to exchange the loot money and they are under the impression that they can enjoy the scams and loots money and kept with them without transferring to the Foreign lands and now they are to be burned that made him to say like this. The "Mouni" Singh is an utter failure as PM of India and he had headed for one of the worst scams and loots of the Congress Party for which he will be known for decades after decades and unable to understand why the court had not yet find fault for his utter nonsense of hand the Coal Ministry when the court punished its Coal Secretary but not the Cabinet Minister or the Port folio who had looked at that time is really astonishing ???Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 4:28 pmIE running CONGI Commercials? Top three News headings - Sonia, Manmohon, Gulam Nabi. All three bashing BJP/Modi.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 4:22 pmManmohan who facilitated mega scams by looking the other way should keep his mouth tightly sewed up! It is shameless of him to talk about economy. If he has too much time on his hands he should perhaps take up a job in the hi household!Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 4:03 pmSir, please go back to sleep.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 4:00 pmWow, he is allowed to open is mouth for a purpose other than to suck on the Italian Bar Dancer's something or the other.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 4:13 pmHe is opening his mouth once again , after Rajya Sabha debate, to show your shurveer Feku's actions are wrong. India is not a tiny state of Gujarat. Where feku can rule based on fake progress and do ent by terrorizing other ministers and Babus not to open their mouth against the lies spread across the states. He is a real chaiwala and he is peny wise pound foolish. Save Gau Mata and let India go to the dogs is his motive. Jai BheemReply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 3:56 pmAnd this same in famous economist, of fantasy and fake ratinal, had forecast that India's GDP will come down to 4 and it is so shameful and pathetic to too read his ballony and chest thumping. We can ure the fantasy economists and his wind bag brigade this coming quarter India will grow over 7.2 . Far better then the chor CON GIT could achieve in ten years of mis governance. Indians do not attach much importance to his rant of no significance.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 3:54 pmMMS is a great visionary. Indian economy achieved magnificent growth during his tenure as GDP up close to 4 times from $500 million to $1,800 million during his 10 year tenure.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 4:25 pmMMS is a visionary? Are you joking? He walks 10 ft behind his Madam and does not utter a word in front of her. He kept quiet when the ordinance passed by his cabinet in which he is the head was torn by the clown prince in full public glare. He is now talking about growth but what was the rate of growth when he left from the appointed position of PM? As the government had declared in advance, there will be slight disruption in the economy due to demonetization but the economy will swing back soon and it has already returned to normal growth. Demonetization is good for the economy despite the Congress and their supporter economists (including Nobel laureate professing doom's day scenario for the economy). Under the UPA dispensation the growth was only for the rich as one can see the crony capitalism prevailed when MMS was in power. It is better for MMS to now keep quiet as he is the one who squandered an excellent opportunity to take India to higher growth after NDA left in 2004.Reply
