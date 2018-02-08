Slogan-shouting Andhra MPs test Chair’s patience, force disruptions in Rajya Sabha

Andhra Pradesh MP K V P Ramachandra Rao at Parliament on Wednesday. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Andhra Pradesh MP K V P Ramachandra Rao at Parliament on Wednesday. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

THERE WAS high drama in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after TDP MP C M Ramesh, who was raising slogans standing in the Well, refused to leave the House even after Deputy Chairman P J Kurien, invoking Rule 255, asked him to leave. Marshals had to be called in to escort Ramesh out of the House. Earlier in the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu invoked the same rule against a Congress member from Andhra Pradesh.

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks on the President’s Address and the House passed the motion, Kurien called Congress’s P Chidambaram to initiate the discussion on the union budget. Simultaneously, Ramesh and couple of his party colleagues raised the issue of non-implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

They moved to the Well raising slogans even as Kurien asked them to take their seats. With Ramesh not paying heed to his request, the Deputy Chairman said he will have to invoke Rule 255 and direct him to withdraw from the House. Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Congress had supported the Chairman when he named his party MP K V P Ramachandra Rao earlier in the day and asked Kurien to invoke Rule 255.

After repeated warnings, Kurien finally invoked the rule and asked Ramesh to withdraw but he refused to comply and stood in the Well shouting slogans. Kurien then asked the marshals to escort Ramesh out.

As the marshals walked in and persuaded Ramesh to move out of the House, Kurien adjourned the House for 15 minutes. Senior union ministers and BJP MPs then intervened and asked the marshals to leave Ramesh. The TDP member did not leave the House and continued standing in the Well and shouting slogans when the House reassembled.

As Kurien watched in surprise, Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O Brien said since Rule 255 has been invoked, “they should be out of here, why are they disturbing the House… where are the marshals”. Kurien then told Ramesh: “I have named you, if you have any respect to Parliamentary democracy you go.”

“It is a shame,” Kurien said and adjourned the House for another 10 minutes, saying he cannot continue the House if the person who he named continued to stand in the House. When the House reconvened after 10 minutes, Ramesh continued his slogan shouting prompting Kurien to adjourn the House for the day, saying he was doing so as he did not want to precipitate any ugly scenes in the House by enforcing his direction.

Earlier in the day, an upset Naidu said he would not run the House if Rao continued standing in the Well holding aloft a placard. He asked Azad to call him back to his seat but, minus a short statement about how his party did not support Rao’s conduct, Azad did not comply. Naidu said: “I have only two options, name him or adjourn.”

When Rao did not go back to his seat, Naidu named him under Rule 255, which requires the member thus named to withdraw from the House for the day.

However, Naidu was lenient. He told Rao that he could either withdraw from the House or go back to his seat. As his party colleagues started gesturing to him to return to his seat, Rao complied.

There was much exchange of words in the House when Naidu disallowing a notice under Rule 267 from Akali Dal MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa allowed him to table and speak on an alleged CD in which a Congress leader is heard claiming to have killed 100 Sikhs in the aftermath of the killing of then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

