Sliding sugar prices in Maharashtra: Mills press panic button, reduce first installment

Sugar millers in Maharashtra have pressed the panic button as sliding sugar prices threaten to upset their economics right in the middle of the sugarcane crushing season. Alarmed by the sliding prices, millers have decided to effect a uniform cut in the first installment payment to be given to growers.

This, by far, will be the first time when mills in Kolhapur region effect such a cut. As mills find it difficult to pay farmers, cane arrears in the state reached about Rs 2,000 crore, which millers say will only rise in the days to come.Bullish sugar prices at the start of the season had prompted mills to promise payment well over the fair and remunerative price (FRP) to farmers. Post discussion with farmers bodies like Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) mills in Kolhapur had decided to pay Rs 200 over the FRP as the first installment payment to growers.

Similar arrangements were made in other districts as millers tried to attract maximum cane to make up for the low crushing last season.

However, since November, the start of the season, sugar prices have been on a constant slide. The present prices of Rs 2,850 per quintal is a far cry from the Rs 3,600 levels of November.

Subsequently the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank has been constantly lowering the valuation of sugar and at present the sweetener is valued at Rs 2,870. Valuation determines the pledge loan — the working capital banks provide millers to pay growers. Thus, at the present value, millers are getting only 85 per cent of Rs 2,870 to pay FRP which works out to Rs 2,439.50 per quintal, lower than the FRP of Rs 2,550 for a sugar recovery of 9.50 per cent.

With prices of major byproducts like molasses and ethanol also low, millers say they find it difficult to pay basic FRP. Millers of Kolhapur have decided to pay a uniform rate of Rs 2,550 instead of the extra payment promised. This, miller say, will help them have enough liquidity to pay farmers whose cane would come for crushing at the end of the season.

A miller from Kolhapur said in case this caution is not exercised, mills will not be in a position to pay the last installment to farmers.

“We are not going back on our promise but this is a tactical move to ensure we have enough liquidity throughout the season,” pointed out the miller.

Over the last few weeks, similar cuts have been effected by mills in Pune (reduction of Rs 200-300), Solapur (reduction of Rs 250), Ahmednagar (reduction of Rs 200-350 ) and Marathwada (reduction of Rs 200).

Rohit Pawar, the vice president of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), confirmed the liquidity stress the sector is facing.

“We are meeting officials of the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday to discuss the situation,” he said. During earlier discussions, millers pointed out that against a production cost of Rs 3,300-3,800 per quintal, sugar was being sold at Rs 2,850 per quintal. Most mills that have run short of liquidity have led the race to sell sugar at lower price.

Another point of worry is the apparent increase in sugar production the millers expect this season. The initial estimates of 73 lakh tonnes of sugar, millers say, will be breached and the final figures could be much higher and might be well over 80 lakh tonnes.

“Until and unless mills are given a set target to export, the sugar price will not increase,” said a miller from Kolhapur.

