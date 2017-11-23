‘Sleaze talk’ case: Kerala govt to recommend action against TV channel

NCP leader A K Saseendran NCP leader A K Saseendran

The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday ratified the recommendations of the judicial commission which probed the sleaze talk scandal that had led to the exit of NCP leader A K Saseendran as transport minister in March. Mangalam TV had telecast Saseendran’s sleaze talk with a woman journalist of the channel. It was revealed that the channel had trapped the minister as part of airing a big story on its launch day.

As the single-member commission of retired judge P S Antony has not made any incriminating reference against Saseendran in the report, the stage is set for his return to the cabinet. After the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that based on the commission report, the government would recommend to the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry to cancel the licence of the TV channel.

The channel and the owner would face a criminal case under Sections 120 B, 201, 294, 463, 469, 470 and 471 of the IPC and Sections 67, 67 A, 84 B, and 88 of IT Act. Its CEO R Ajith Kumar would be prosecuted under Section 182 of the IPC. The fact that Mangalam TV did not have membership in the National Broadcasting Association would be brought to the notice of the ministry.

The police chief would be asked to expedite the police probe into two criminal cases registered against the channel and its senior journalists regarding the conspiracy behind trapping the minister.

The cabinet also recommended that a code of conduct be framed with regard to ministers’ interaction with the media. The Chief Minister said a committee headed by the chief secretary, with the home secretary and the law secretary as members, would be formed to implement the recommendations specific to the state.

Besides, the commission has recommended that the Press Council of India should be converted into a media council to bring in the operations of the private electronic media within its purview.

