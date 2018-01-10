Sleaze CD row: What made them come after me… I guess (because) I was working with Congress, says Vinod Verma

Senior journalist Vinod Verma was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from his Ghaziabad residence in Uttar Pradesh over allegations of extortion. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Senior journalist Vinod Verma was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from his Ghaziabad residence in Uttar Pradesh over allegations of extortion. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

OUT ON BAIL after two months in Raipur Central Jail, journalist and Editors Guild member Vinod Verma said all he was trying to do was “some journalism”, that he had been set up, and that the ruling BJP in the state was uncomfortable with his role as a consultant with the Congress.

Verma, who was formerly with BBC and Amar Ujala and now works freelance, was arrested on October 27, a day after Raipur-based BJP worker Prakash Bajaj filed an FIR claiming that he had received threatening phone calls from people who had asked him to pay money or they would release a sex CD of his “aakas”. The video allegedly features Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat. Verma is also accused of dissemination of these CDs, with the police claiming 1,000 copies were recovered from his home.

Verma was released Thursday after Chhattisgarh police failed to produce a chargesheet in the mandatory 60 days. Speaking to The Indian Express the following day, Verma denied that he ever had any CDs although he did have a 1-minute, 33-second video of the minister.

“I had a video clip of 1 minute 33 seconds, that is in my laptop and pen drive. I have been trying to do some journalism,” he said. “I am a freelance journalist now. I left my job in March 2016. So I was trying to do a story and I was talking to four top editors of the country, trying to sell the story, saying that I would do the story myself or I’ll give you all the raw material and you do it yourself. About this clip, because I told them that it was related to a big person, so they wanted to see the clip, and this is very much on record. All call details are there. I told CBI the call details of the editors also.”

While the police have cited a document that suggests that Verma had 1,000 CDs, his advocates have maintained that these have been planted. Asked about this, Verma said, “They confiscated my laptop and pen drive and bag without panchnama and all. In the Ghaziabad thana, they wanted me to sign a piece of paper. I refused and said let my lawyer come here and read all the papers what you have written, then only I will be able to sign it. One list [I signed] that they have recovered certain things. Laptop, pen drive, laptop bag and diary; four things they had written. I signed.”

Verma said police arrived at his Ghaziabad home at 3 am on October 27 and alleged they had come only for his laptop and pen drive. “They opened some cupboard but only for some formality,” he said. “I was in pyjamas and a night dress. They wanted to take me like that. I said you are taking me to the thana, at least let me change… They said no, aise chalo aap. I said maine kaunsa murder kar diya hai yaar, kapde badalne do. They said rehne dijiye, aise hi chalo. I said aap mere kamre mein aaiye, main aapke saamne kapde badalta hoon. Maine unke saamne kapde badle hai. That was the situation.”

Verma not only questioned the timing of his arrest — within 12 hours of the FIR when the police or the CBI has still not been able to establish if he did make any extortion call — but also alleged that the police had reached his society in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, even earlier than that.

“3:30pm the FIR is done in Raipur, and 7:30 pm they picked up my guards in Ghaziabad. It is a myth that they reached my house at 3 am. It did not take them 11 hours, it took them four hours. It is on record in my society because the guards were absent from duty for one and a half hours, so the superintendent asked them why you were absent from the duty. They said the Indirapuram police picked them up from duty and took us to Indirapuram thana at 7:30. So when the CBI came to the jail to ask me questions, I asked them you are the supreme agency of this country. Please explain to me. Unknown person made calls from unknown number, based on this FIR, how does someone reach my house in 11 hours. That day I thought it was 11 hours. Now I know it was four. I asked explain this to me and I’ll accept whatever you say. And they failed to explain. Within 60 days it is not difficult for any investigating agency like police of Raipur city to find out a number from which call has been made,” he said.

Why does he believe he was targeted? Verma said possible reasons could be his fact-finding role on harassment of journalists with an Editors Guild team as also his role in collecting evidence on issues such as alleged fixing of the Antagarh bypoll of 2014, and the Maoist attack on a Congress convoy in 2013. Verma also alleged that the BJP was uncomfortable with his role as a professional consultant with the Congress.

“What caused them to come behind me, only they can answer,” he said. “I can guess that I was working with the Congress, as a professional consultant. I have a contract with the Congress. I am giving them consultancy for social media because I was social media champion at BBC and being a social media champion, I got to know several social media experts around the world. And I was in charge of training. For the first time in the country, in the whole country, Congress is doing some training at the booth level. That is not Congress practice. Not only social media. The Congress ideology, booth management and the RSS ideology and social media. So there were four parts. For the first time in the country, 9,500 people were trained at the booth level. They got trained and I know for sure this was creating some uneasiness within the BJP. That training was so important that Rahul Gandhi came to Bastar, stayed for two days and attended two sessions of the training,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App