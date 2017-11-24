Sleaze CD row: Residence entry records tampered with, says journalist Vinod Verma’s son

Vinod Verma being escorted out of the Indirapuram police station. (Express Photo/Premnath Pandey) Vinod Verma being escorted out of the Indirapuram police station. (Express Photo/Premnath Pandey)

The son of Vinod Verma, the journalist arrested from Ghaziabad on October 27 on charges of extortion, filed a complaint with the police alleging that entry records at his residence of October 24 had “been taken away by unknown persons”.

Punarvasu Verma, citing the missing page as evidence, wrote of “a serious crime being committed against my father probably by the officials of Chhattisgarh police”. Ghaziabad SSP H N Singh said, “We haven’t received any such complaint yet….”

Verma had claimed he was “being framed” and the Chhattisgarh government was “not happy” with him as he had a “sex CD” of PWD Minister Rajesh Munat.

The complaint by Verma’s son said: “I wish to inform you that today when I checked the visitors’ register of my residence which is known as Mahagun Mansion Phase 1 of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, I saw that the entry register of 24th October 2017 has been taken away by unknown persons. I would like to inform you that a false case is registered against my father and there are serious grievous conspiracies involved and these are being committed by the very highly placed politicians of… Chhattisgarh.”

The complaint said at the address, a visitor has to sign registers at the entry and in the block lobby. The complaint said: “All records were being continuously checked since the last 15 days by the Chhattisgarh police. When my lawyer asked for a copy of the details in the written records of the visitors, I immediately asked the society management.”

He wrote that it then came to light “that manipulations have already been done and one of the day’s logs have been erased…. When I asked the management about this, they informed that they were unable to identify the person who has taken away the relevant portion of the record in the entry in the visitor register.”

