Sleaze CD row: Journalist Vinod Verma denied bail

Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

The bail application of journalist Vinod Verma, who was in judicial custody in connection with the case of alleged blackmailing and extortion, has been rejected by a lower court in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday. Defence lawyer Faisal Rizvi told The Indian Express the court said the arguments put up cannot be discussed during bail and that the charges against the journalist are serious.

Verma will remain in judicial remand till November 13. The defence will move for bail in the sessions court by Tuesday. The journalist was sent to judicial custody on October 31 after three days of police custody.

Verma was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from his home in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of October 27. He claimed he was arrested since he has a “sex CD”, allegedly featuring Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munat. Verma has been charged with extortion and criminal intimidation. Munat has denied the allegation and on October 28 filed a police case against Verma and Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel for “maligning” his image.

