Sleaze CD row: CBI team questions journalist Vinod Verma

A four-member CBI team on Wednesday visited Raipur Central Jail and questioned Vinod Verma, the journalist and member of the Editors Guild of India arrested in Ghaziabad on accusations of extortion and dissemination and production of pornographic CDs, allegedly featuring Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat.

He faces a second FIR along with state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel, registered by Munat who denied it was him in the video and charged the two with defamation and violations under the IT Act.

After coming under fire from the Opposition for what appeared to be inconsistencies in the case, the state government handed over the case to the CBI in November. The CBI team arrived in Raipur last week to take over the probe from the Chhattisgarh Police and questioned Verma for several hours on Wednesday.

The defence in the case said Verma was being framed as he was in the process of collecting incriminating evidence against the wrongdoings of the Chhattisgarh government. They have alleged evidence tampering, accusing the Chhattisgarh Police of tampering with entry and exit logs of the housing society where Verma resides when they arrived to arrest him.

