Sleaze CD row: CBI takes over journalist Vinod Verma case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday took over the alleged blackmailing and extortion case involving senior journalist and a member of the Editors Guild Vinod Verma. The state government had announced it wanted the CBI to look into the case days after his arrest three weeks ago even as the Congress had asked for a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Verma was picked up from his home in Ghaziabad at 3 am on October 27, twelve hours after a BJP worker called Prakash Bajaj alleged in a police complaint that he received a call where he was told that there was a sex CD of his “seniors” and that if he didn’t pay, they would be released. However, the Chhattisgarh Police are yet to state ascertain whether it was Verma who made the call.

In dramatic scenes the next morning, Congress president Bhupesh Baghel said Verma was being set up and that the video in question was an old one. In one more day though, a regional news channel played another video which seemed to show the same room, but with a different man’s face, thereby suggesting that the video of the minister concerned was fake.

The police also claimed to recover 500 CDs from Verma’s home, something his defence has claimed it had been planted on him. His petition to the session court also states that he is being targeted for a report which he co-authored on intimidation of journalists in Chhattisgarh and that he was collecting evidence of irregularities in government practices.

The Chhattisgarh government, which has steadfastly backed the minister concerned, had asked the CBI to look into the case a few days after his arrest. The Congress, on the other hand, had asked for a court-monitored SIT.

