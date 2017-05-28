Slaughterhouse in Aligarh under NGT scanner

National Green Tribunal. (File Photo) National Green Tribunal. (File Photo)

A slaughterhouse in Aligarh has come under the lens of the National Green Tribunal for allegedly dumping solid waste and discharging untreated effluents in drains. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notices to the UP government, Central Pollution Control Board, state pollution control board, slaughterhouse Frigerio Conserva Allana Pvt Ltd, Central Ground Water Authority, Aligarh District Magistrate while seeking their reply before July 19.

The tribunal, however, refused to appoint a local commissioner in the case to carry out the inspection at the premises of the meat supplier unit.

The order came on a plea filed by an environment activist Shailesh Singh against the slaughterhouse situated at Talaspur Khurd under Koal tehsil of Aligarh.

“The respondent company was incorporated in the year 1989 and its slaughterhouse is operating for over 20 years. It has been dumping solid waste indiscriminately on the road side and has been discharging untreated liquid discharge containing blood and animal parts in the adjacent drain,” the plea said.

The petitioner also submitted photographs and videos before the bench showing the condition of nearby areas due to the dumping of waste.

In 2015, the NGT had imposed a ban on all illegal slaughter houses in Uttar Pradesh and directed state authorities to ensure there is proper regulation of meat shops.

The tribunal had said slaughter houses which do not have permission from the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and/or environmental clearance from State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) besides permissions from local authorities will not be allowed to operate either in open or shops.

