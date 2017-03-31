Priests seek abattoir ban across India

The meeting was hosted by Devalaya Sanrakshan Samiti, Rajasthan, and organised at Laxminarayan Temple at Badi Chaupar. The meeting was hosted by Devalaya Sanrakshan Samiti, Rajasthan, and organised at Laxminarayan Temple at Badi Chaupar.

About three dozen Hindu religious leaders gathered in Jaipur on Thursday and demanded a ban on abattoirs, not just in Rajasthan but across the country.

“In our Dharma Sansad today, we have passed a resolution asking our PM Narendra Modi to impose a total ban on abattoirs across the country. To kill and feed on something is not Indian culture. It was the foreigners, the Mughals, who brought the business of abattoirs with them,” said Anjan Kumar Goswami, Mahant and sole trustee of the Shri Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur.

“There are illegal abattoirs and the legal ones are undertaking illegal activities. So we demand that the government ban all of them,” said Swami Sampatkumar Avadheshacharya Ji Maharaj of Shri Galta Peeth, a Hindu pilgrimage site on the outskirts of Jaipur.

Avadheshacharya, president of the Samiti, chaired the meeting. “The meeting was called in light of the steps taken by UP government with regard to abattoirs. We welcome the move but this should have been done long ago. No religion says one should sacrifice humans or animals. People started this just for their “swaad aur swarth” (taste and selfishness),” Avadheshacharya said.

The leaders also passed a resolution, stating that politics be kept out of the Ayodhya Ram Temple issue. A third resolution, for Prohibition and against other intoxicating substances, was passed as well.

