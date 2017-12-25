Slain soldiers laid to rest, their kin want answers from government

At Lance Naik Gurmail Singh’s funeral at Alkara village in Punjab Sunday. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh) At Lance Naik Gurmail Singh’s funeral at Alkara village in Punjab Sunday. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

The father of one of the soldiers killed in a ceasefire violation in Kashmir on Saturday said the government “must give a befitting reply to Pakistan”, while the relatives of two other slain soldiers said they wanted a solution to the problem.

After the remains of Sepoy Pargat Singh, who was killed in the Rajouri sector on Saturday, were consigned to the flames with state honours in his native village Ramba in Karnal, his father Rattan Singh said: “Our government must give a befitting reply to Pakistan. Why is our government not taking any action? They must teach them a lesson.”

At Ludhiana, the home of Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh (30) who also died on Saturday, a relative said the government must understand the pain of the families.

“Yes, we are proud that Kuldeep Singh laid down his life for the country, but till how long will we keep on hearing all this?,” the soldier’s brother-in-law Satnam Singh said. “The governments of both the countries need to find a solution. It is not easy to accept the fact that my brother-in-law is no more.”

In Alkara village in Amritsar, resident Karnail Singh rued the death of Lance Naik Gurmail Singh. “Every month, we get news about soldiers from Amritsar, Gurdaspur or Tarn Taran getting killed in J&K. Soldiers have been paying for policies of the Modi government,” he said.

In Nagpur, the remains of Major Prafulla Ambadas Moharkar, also killed in the firing, arrived at the Sonegaon Air Force Station Sunday evening.

The body will be taken to his village Pavni in Bhandara district where the last rites will be performed.

