Slain Maharashtra soldier’s body to reach village on Saturday

The body of Deepak J. Ghadge, a soldier killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan, will on Saturday reach his village Fatyapur in Maharashtra, an official has said. Ghadge, 32, sustained a bullet injury in the head in Thursday’s firing at the Line Of Control in Poonch district. He served in the 15 Maratha Light Infantry.

The soldier from Satara district is survived by his elderly parents, Jagannath and Shobha, wife Nisha, son Shambhu, 4, and one-year-old daughter Pari, besides a sister who is married.

As the news of his death was received late on Thursday, the entire village of around 1,600 residents plunged into sorrow and observed a spontaneous shutdown on Friday. The body was scheduled to be brought here on Friday, but has been delayed due to severe weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a military spokesperson, the body will be able to reach Satara only by Saturday afternoon for the last rites. The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Krishna Ghati sector of the Line of Control in Poonch district, according to the Army.