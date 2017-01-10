Skipped Yoga and went to meet mother: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi with his mother Hiraba from an earlier meeting (Source: Twitter/PMO India/) PM Narendra Modi with his mother Hiraba from an earlier meeting (Source: Twitter/PMO India/)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat, tweeted Tuesday that he ‘skipped Yoga’, went to meet his mother and had breakfast with her before dawn.

Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2017

The PM’s 97-year-old mother, Hiraba resides with his younger brother Pankaj Modi on the outskirts of Gandhinagar. PM Modi visits his mother on his birthdays and whenever he is in Gandhinagar. He had last visited his mother in December, 2016 when he was in Gujarat for a day. He had then addressed a rally in Deesa in Banaskantha district and held party meetings.

This time, the PM was in the state capital to inaugurate India’s first international exchange at GIFT city. The exchange, known as India INX, is located in the International Financial Service City (IFSC) in Gift city. It claims to be one of the most advanced technological platforms operating for 22 hours a day.

“My vision for Gift City is larger. In next 10 years from now, I see Gift City becoming a price-setter for at least a few of the largest traded instruments in the world, whether in commodities, currencies, equities, interest rate derivatives or any other financial instruments,” PM Modi said.

On Monday, he also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gandhinagar Railway Station which is getting a face-lift of Rs 250 crore.

