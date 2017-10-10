Skill India campaign needs momentum: Dharmendra Pradhan

Wishing the team good luck, Pradhan, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said: “This is the 6th time that India is participating in World Skills and I am confident that this time India will make a mark across all categories. (File Photo) Wishing the team good luck, Pradhan, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said: “This is the 6th time that India is participating in World Skills and I am confident that this time India will make a mark across all categories. (File Photo)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said there is a need to give momentum to the Centre’s flagship Skill India campaign and encouraged youth to come forward and participate in opportunities related to training and skill development. “We need to bring momentum to the Skill India campaign and I would encourage more and more youth to come forward and participate in these opportunities being extended to them,” said the minister at a send-off ceremony here for the Indian contingent participating in WorldSkills Competition.

Pradhan also announced cash incentives on behalf of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for the Indian contingent going to take part in the World Skills Competition in Abu Dhabi between October 14-19. As per the incentives announced, the competitors winning gold medals will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh; silver medal winners Rs 8 lakh; bronze Rs 6 lakh and medallion Rs 2 lakh.

Besides, expert competitors winning gold medals will get Rs 4 lakh; silver Rs 3 lakh; bronze Rs 2 lakh and medallion Rs 1 lakh respectively. The candidates will be representing India at the distinguished global platform while participating in 26 categories, each having a team of competitor, expert and required interpreter. This year around 1,200 competitors from 70+ countries will compete across 50 skills.

Wishing the team good luck, Pradhan, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said: “This is the 6th time that India is participating in World Skills and I am confident that this time India will make a mark across all categories. “It is our endeavour to make skills aspirational and give the youth of our country the exposure to compete across global and national platforms, where they can prove their mettle”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App