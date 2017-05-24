Skill development: Government set to launch mobile app

In order to promote skill development and vocational education, the state government is all set to launch a mobile application. The state government aims to mobilise large number of youths across Maharashtra for various skill development programmes through the app. The application will have information of courses offered, details of admissions at all 2,061 institutes, information of these institutes, latest updates on skill development etc. According to the officials, a student residing at Dadar will not have to run all the way to an institute in Panvel for admissions, the app will have a feature where students can go through the list of colleges and apply for admission on the app from home.

The app will be launched on July 15 this year on the occasion of Skills Day. The department currently caters to the age group of 15 to 45 for various skill development programmes.

“With growing number of youth having access to mobile phones and hand-held devices, a mobile app exclusively about skill development and vocational education plays a significant role in reaching out to many across the state. Besides having information on finger tips and being able to apply for admissions on the go will be a great boon for skill seekers as it will save their time and money. We are currently analysing the working of other such apps. Two of our officials on Monday visited Jaipur to understand the working of an application launched by the Rajasthan government last year,” said Deepak Kapoor, principal secretary of Skill Development and entrepreneurship department.

Apart from Rajasthan, other states that have launched skill development app of their own are Telangana and Meghalaya. Kapoor added, “We want to make sure that the application is people-friendly, helpful, and updated. Telangana and Rajasthan have around 700 and 871 vocational institutes respectively whereas Maharashtra has 2,061 institutes catering to around 1.30 lakh students in various field of skill development. Hence, we will have to not just widen our spectrum, but make it appealing for aspirants and skill seekers to register with the app. Besides, we also want to make this application a tool to monitor the mandatory employment to 70 percent total skilled youth every year.”

