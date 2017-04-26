Sixty-year old held for molesting girls for last 6-months

Bhiwandi town police on Wednesday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly molesting minor girls for last six months. The accused, who works as a powerloom worker in Bhiwandi, has been charged under the relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, 2012, police said.

He has been identified as Mohammad Aslam Mohammad Khalik Momin, resident of Khaja Mohalla in the town, said police.

A complaint was lodged in this regard by one of the victim last evening, said police.

It mentioned that the accused use to call minor girls to a powerloom unit and molested them for last six months.

One of the victim who was fed up of frequent harassment narrated the ordeal to her parents after which they approached police and lodged a complaint against the man, said police.

The accused had threatened the girls that he would kill their parents if they revealed anything to anyone, said police.

The police said they are probing the matter and the number of girls molested by the accused in last six months would be known only after that.

