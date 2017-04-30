Sixteen-year-old girl raped

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man when she was alone at her house in a village at Shahjahanpur, police said on Sunday.

Vimlesh Khushwaha was arrested on Sunday after a family member lodged a complaint with the local police station on Saturday, they said.

According to the complaint the girl was raped on April 26 when she was alone at the house, police said, adding she revealed the incident to her family members recently.

The matter is being investigated, they said.

