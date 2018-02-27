Six youths mowed down by train in Uttar Pradesh

Hapur SP Hemant Kutiyal said the youths were allegedly “walking near railway tracks” when they were run over. (Representational) Hapur SP Hemant Kutiyal said the youths were allegedly “walking near railway tracks” when they were run over. (Representational)

SIX YOUTHS were killed and one was injured after being allegedly run over by a train at Pilakhuwa area of Hapur on Sunday night.

Hapur SP Hemant Kutiyal said the youths were allegedly “walking near railway tracks” when they were run over. While there is no eyewitness to the incident, police said the youth who has been injured is presently not in a condition to speak to ascertain the sequence of events.

Pilkhuwa police Circle officer Pawan Kumar said the deceased have been identified as Sameer (16), Arif (16), Salim (17), Akash (19), Vishal (19) and Vijay (21). While the others died on the spot, Vishal was declared brought dead at the Saraswati Medical College.

The injured youth, Rahul (20), was being treated at a private hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. All the youths are from Sadiqpura locality, Kumar said. “We are waiting for the injured boy to gain consciousness properly. So far, he has been able to only confirm that they were walking along the tracks when they saw an approaching train which hit them. He could not speak much about the sequence of events,” SP Kutiyal said.

Pilkhuwa police Station Officer Ashwini Kumar said: “Some local residents passing by the railway tracks spotted mutilated bodies… One of them informed the police control room.”

