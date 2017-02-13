Latest News
  • Six-year-old girl raped in Muzaffarnagar

Six-year-old girl raped in Muzaffarnagar

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Section 376 (Rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published:February 13, 2017 1:07 pm

A six-year-old girl was raped by a man at Kookra village in the district, police said on Monday. The accused, Sajid (25), was caught and handed over to police by locals who heard the minor girl’s cries.

Watch What Else is Making News

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Section 376 (Rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The girl has been admitted to a hospital.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s father the accused had lured the girl to a house when she had gone to a shop.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 13: Latest News