Six-year-old girl raped in Muzaffarnagar

A six-year-old girl was raped by a man at Kookra village in the district, police said on Monday. The accused, Sajid (25), was caught and handed over to police by locals who heard the minor girl’s cries.

Watch What Else is Making News



Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Section 376 (Rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The girl has been admitted to a hospital.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s father the accused had lured the girl to a house when she had gone to a shop.