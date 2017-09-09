Six-year-old girl dies after being run over by school bus in Ghaziabad

The school bus in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar area that run over a six-year-old girl.(ANI photo) The school bus in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar area that run over a six-year-old girl.(ANI photo)

A six-year-old girl on Saturday died after being run over by a school bus in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad, when she was returning home from school, according to news agency ANI. This incident comes just a day after a seven-year-old boy was allegedly murdered at Gurugram’s Ryan International School.

Meanwhile, Gurugram police have already arrested school bus conductor Ashok Kumar in connection with the minor’s murder, that triggered widespread furore. As per police, he has confessed to the crime. After angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises on Saturday morning and staged a protest for over two hours demanding a CBI probe, the acting principal of the school was suspended and all security staff of the school were removed from their positions.

Earlier in the day, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said his ministry was probing the case and assured that justice will be done. “An investigation is underway. The accused has been apprehended by the police and justice will be done in the case,” Javadekar told.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) too has formed a two-member fact finding committee to probe the killing and asked the school to submit a report within two days along with the copy of the FIR.

With PTI & ANI Inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd