Six workers burnt alive in air-cooler assembly factory near Hyderabad

Visuals of fire that broke out in a cooler godown near Hyderabad. (Source: ANI) Visuals of fire that broke out in a cooler godown near Hyderabad. (Source: ANI)

At least six workers were burnt alive at a small factory assembly air-coolers in Attapur on the outskirts of the city early on Wednesday morning. Officials of Rajendranagar Police Station said that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in a fan in a room in the factory where the six were sleeping.

Watch What Else is Making News



The bodies were charred beyond recognition but the owner of the `AOne Air-coolers’ unit told police that four of the six were workers of his factory while two were their friends who arrived last evening.

They had latched the door of the room they were sleeping in from inside due to which they could not escape as the flames engulfed the room. Fire and Emergency personnel battled for nearly an hour to put out the fire.