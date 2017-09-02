Six SAD workers booked for assault on Congress man

Six persons, said to be SAD workers, were booked for allegedly attacking a Congress man, leaving him seriously injured. According to Kulbir Singh, the complainant in the case, the accused were also carrying a revolver and threatened to kill him. Police are yet to make any arrest in the case. According to Kulbir, his family has had a long association with the Congress party and they voted for it in the last panchayat elections held in the state around four years ago. Gurjant Singh and his family, followers of SAD, had a verbal duel with them during the elections following which the former started nursing a grudge with him and his family.

In his complaint, Kulbir has stated that after the tiff in the elections four years ago, they also parties had disputes over various issues, which were settled in the police stations.

Kulbir alleged that on Friday he along with his elder brother Satwinder Singh was going to pay the electricity bill at a nearby Punjab State Power Corporation Limited office when Gurjant Singh, his brother Sarjant Singh, Nannu, Mani and six unknown persons attacked him with rods.

Kulbir Singh, a final-year student of Diploma in Fire Safety, has also alleged that Gurjant was carrying a revolver and threatened to kill him. After being assaulted, Kulbir is undergoing a treatment in a private college at Derabassi. Acting on his complaint, police have registered a case against Gurjant his brother Sarjant Singh, Nannu, Mani and their unidentified accomplices.

