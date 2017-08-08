Six sacked TMC MLAs formally join BJP

The MLAs, who were accompanied by thousands of supporters, were welcomed to BJP by Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Representational Image) The MLAs, who were accompanied by thousands of supporters, were welcomed to BJP by Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Representational Image)

Six Tripura MLAs, who were sacked by the Trinamool Congress after they refused to vote for Opposition’s Presidential nominee Meira Kumar, formally joined the BJP on Monday. TMC MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Saha, Pranjit Singha Roy, Diba Chandra Hrankhawal, Dilip Sarkar and Biswa Bandhu Sen marched from Astabal Ground in Agartala to Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan to formally join the BJP. The MLAs, who were accompanied by thousands of supporters, were welcomed to BJP by Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking on the occasion, Burman pledged to oust the “fascist” Manik Sarkar government in Tripura, reported PTI. Sarma said people of Tripura are ready to oust the Left government.

