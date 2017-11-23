Six RSS activists sentenced to life for CPM worker’s murder  

The incident happened on February 5, 2002. (Representational photo) The incident happened on February 5, 2002. (Representational photo)

A court on Thursday sentenced six RSS-BJP activists to life imprisonment on charges of murdering a CPI(M) worker at Pannur in the district in 2002. The additional district sessions court at Thalassery also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 each.

Judge G P N Vinod directed them to pay the fine amount to the legal heirs of the deceased Ashraf.

The prosecution case was that the six had barged into an automobile shop when Ashraf had gone there to buy a vehicle and hacked him to death.

The incident happened on February 5, 2002.

The trial began in October 2011. The prosecution produced 25 documents to prove the charges, public prosecutor B P Sasidharan said.

Political rivalry was the motive for the murder, he added.

