Only in Express
  • Six Rohingyas on way from Tripura held; alert in Assam

Six Rohingyas on way from Tripura held; alert in Assam

The police suspect they would have travelled to Delhi by train from Guwahati, and then either joined a refugee camp there or travelled further to Jammu and Kashmir, the ADGP said.

Written by Samudra Gupta Kashyap | Guwahati | Published:October 4, 2017 3:53 am
Rohingya Immigrants, Rohingya Refugees, Rohingya, Myanmar Rohingya Crisis, Muslim Rohingya Immigrants, J-K Deputy CM, Nirmal Kumar Singh, Rajnath Singh, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News At a refugee camp in Kanchan Kunj. Oinam Anand
Related News

Assam Police has sounded an alert across the state, in particular the districts bordering Bangladesh, after the arrest of six Rohingyas in Karimganj and three in Tripura who reportedly facilitated their entry. Twenty-eight Rohingyas who were earlier arrested are lodged at detention camps in the state.

The six Rohingya men were arrested from a bus on the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj district a few weeks ago. Three people were arrested from a village in Tripura on the India-Bangladesh border for allegedly helping the six enter India and travel to Assam.

Assam Police Additional DG (Special Branch) Pallab Bhattacharyya said, “We have arrested three people from Nabadwip Chandra Nagar village under Sonamura police station in West Tripura on the basis of statements made by the six Rohingyas who had entered India illegally in August. The Rohingyas said their entry into India and travel to Guwahati was facilitated by the three people of Tripura.”

Bhattacharyya accused the trio from Tripura of being involved in human trafficking for the last few years. The three have been identified as Farooque Hussain Choudhury (32), Suman Choudhury (36) and Shahjahan Miya Choudhury (38).

According to Bhattacharyya, the six arrested were headed for Guwahati. The police suspect they would have travelled to Delhi by train from Guwahati, and then either joined a refugee camp there or travelled further to Jammu and Kashmir, the ADGP said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 03: Latest News