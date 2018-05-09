Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Six pilgrims from Kerala killed in Tamil Nadu road mishap

By: PTI | Palani | Published: May 9, 2018 3:14:40 pm
Kerala pilgrims killed in Tamil Nadu The six, including two women, died on the spot when the car in which they were travelling and a lorry collided head-on near Palani early Wednesday morning. (Representational)
Six people from Kerala on their way to the famous Lord Muruga temple here were killed and two others seriously injured in a car-lorry collision on Wednesday, police said.

The six, including two women, died on the spot when the car in which they were travelling and a lorry collided head-on near Palani early Wednesday morning, they said. The injured had been hospitalised.

The occupants of the car from Kottayam district in Kerala were on a pilgrimage trip to the hill shrine of Lord Muruga here in Dindigul district, over 110 kms from Madurai, police said.

