Six of family commit suicide in Telangana

Police said they may have committed suicide Sunday night. (Representational photo) Police said they may have committed suicide Sunday night. (Representational photo)

Six persons of a family in Suryapet district of Telangana committed suicide allegedly owing to financial difficulties. police said. The bodies of 59-year-old Kasturi Janardhan and others were found by a neighbour in Janardhan’s house in Mamilagadda area on Monday morning .

Police said the six may have committed suicide Sunday night. Quoting relatives, police said Janardhan was in severe financial difficulties and this may have prompted all six of them to enter into a suicide pact. Janardhan, his wife Chandrakala, and four other family members allegedly consumed pesticide.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd