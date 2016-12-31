Six persons arrested for stealing drinking water pipes in Nawada district

Police arrested six persons and busted a gang involved in stealing drinking water pipes in Bihar’s Nawada district, police said today. The pipes, the gang used to steal were meant for providing drinking water to every household as part of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government’s ‘seven resolves’, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of town police station raided Harishchandra Stadium and caught six persons busy stealing water pipes stored there, Officer in-charge of the town police station Anjani Kumar said.

During interrogation the thieves revealed that they had already stolen about 8000 metre of drinking water pipe from the stadium storage worth Rs 50 lakh, the OC informed.

The police team recovered one truck, one car and machine which was used for cutting water pipes so that those could be carried easily, Kumar said.

It came to light that those arrested were engaged by private contractors earlier to carry out a drinking water project in Nawada town and were aware of the stock of pipes.