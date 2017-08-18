Six people beaten up on suspicion of slaughtering bovine: Police

Latest news
By: PTI | Bettiah | Published:August 18, 2017 10:49 pm
Six people were thrashed by cow vigilantes on suspicion of slaughtering a bovine in a house at Dumra village in Bihar’s West Champaran district, the police said on friday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Jha said some people surrounded a house at Dumra village under Jaitia panchayat on the suspicion of a bovine being slaughtered inside and thrashed six people on Thursday.

No arrest has been made so far, he said. Qudus Kureishi, husband of the village hear, was also beaten up when he tried to intervene in the matter, Jha said. On getting the information, he said the police reached the village and pacified angry villagers by assuring action against the guilty. Additional police force has been deployed in the village, the DSP said.

  1. L
    Logic Induction
    Aug 18, 2017 at 11:17 pm
    Unevolved Backward and Bigoted people. Why can't people communicate and ask what's going on ? Violence by Vegans.
    Reply
