Six peacocks killed using poisonous seeds in UP, poacher arrested

Six peacocks were killed using poisonous seeds at Kapsethi village in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Another peacock who consumed the seeds is currently under treatment, reported news agency ANI. One poaches has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The incidents of killing and poaching of peacocks for their their meat and skin are reported from different parts of the country from time to time. Earlier in January this year, in a similar incident, poisonous seeds were used to kill six peacocks in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

Peacock under medical care. ANI photo Peacock under medical care. ANI photo

In December last year, two peacock poachers were arrested from Keolari reserve area in Madhya Pradesh and carcass of the national bird was also recovered.

Reportedly, as many as 200 peacocks were killed for poaching in Bundi district of Rajasthan in 2016. Suspicion of poaching was expressed by forest officials after five dead birds were discovered in the area in March this year. Similarly, four peacocks and 11 peahens were found dead in Osmanabad in Maharashtra on May 15, as per a report by India Today.

