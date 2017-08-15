Six Nigerian nationals arrested for selling drugs in Mumbai

“Demand for these drugs usually goes up during long weekends. Hence we decided to carry out the raids on Saturday night. The accused were produced before court and have been remanded in police custody,” an officer said. (Representational Image) “Demand for these drugs usually goes up during long weekends. Hence we decided to carry out the raids on Saturday night. The accused were produced before court and have been remanded in police custody,” an officer said. (Representational Image)

IN A drive conducted by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police over the weekend, six Nigerian nationals were arrested from across the city for selling drugs. In three separate raids at Azad Maidan, Worli and Bandra, the accused were arrested while trying to sell Mephedrone and cocaine.

Deputy Police Commissioner Shivdeep Lande said, “In the past, when we raided a spot, the other peddlers would get to know about it through their network and go underground. Hence, this time, we decided to conduct simultaneous raids across the city.”

According to an ANC officer, the Azad Maidan unit arrested a 37-year-old from Dongri allegedly selling Mephedrone on Saturday. On Sunday, the Bandra unit arrested three persons with 60 grams mephedrone worth Rs 1.20 lakh. In the third raid at Worli, the ANC arrested two Nigerians with cocaine worth Rs 1.80 lakh.

“Demand for these drugs usually goes up during long weekends. Hence we decided to carry out the raids on Saturday night. The accused were produced before court and have been remanded in police custody,” an officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App