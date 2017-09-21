Only in Express
Six new additional judges join Calcutta High Court

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published:September 21, 2017 7:48 pm
Six new additional judges took oath at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, while another judge was given a formal farewell. The new appointments and the retirement of a judge will take the strength of judges at the high court to 35 against a sanctioned strength of 72.

Rajsekhar Mantha, Sabyashachi Bhattacharya, Pratik Prakash Banerjee, Mousumi Bhattacharyya, Rajjorshi Bhattacharyya and Shekhar B Sharaf were administered the oath as additional judges by Acting Chief Justice Rakesh Tiwari.

Justice Rajiv Sharma, who is due to retire on September 25, was given a formal farewell by the high court administration today as the courts would be closed for Durga Puja holidays from September 23.

The high court, which has a backlog of nearly three lakh pending cases, was down to a strength of 30 judges following retirement of former acting chief justice Nishita Mhatre on September 18.

