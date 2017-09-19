Six Months of Yogi Government: White Paper on SP, BSP rule

CM Yogi Adityanath and other ministers after taking oaths as MLCs, in Lucknow on Monday. Vishal Srivastav CM Yogi Adityanath and other ministers after taking oaths as MLCs, in Lucknow on Monday. Vishal Srivastav

On the eve of completing six months in office, the Yogi Adityanath government Monday released a White Paper on the “failures” of the previous BSP and SP state governments in the last 15 years. The report touches on various “shortcomings” in the areas of education, law and order and various schemes, among others. “19 March 2017 ke purva is pradesh ki kya stihiti thi yeh samaj ke samne aur poore pradesh ki 22 crore janata ke samne rakhna atyanta awashyak tha… (It is necessary to tell the state’s 22 crore people of what was happening in the state before March 19, 2017),” said Chief Minister Adityanath, who had taken oath as a member of the Legislative Council earlier in the day alongwith with deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and two other cabinet colleagues. He called the previous two governments as “irresponsible and “undemocratic”.

“Anawashyak yojnayein.. unme kami nahi ki, bhrashtachar ko ankush nahi lagaya. Pradesh mein vikas ki yojnao mein ankush lagaya… (Unnecessary schemes were not stopped. Corruption was not stopped. Instead, development works were restricted),” said Adityanath.

He said that like on completion of 100 days, his government would come out with achievements of six months also within next two days.

Asked about listing alleged anomalies in construction of memorials from 2007 to 2010 on the basis of CAG report, Adityanath said previous reports, including that of Lok Ayukta, would be placed in the Assembly soon and a committee would be formed and action would be taken accordingly.

It also alleged that despite speaking about minority welfare, the previous government was not able to utilise Rs 4,830 crore out of allocation of Rs 13,804 crore in the budget for minority welfare.

In all, non-BJP governments from 2003 to 2017 were targeted in the white paper on 25 different points.

