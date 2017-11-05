Six-month extension for Cauvery water tribunal

The tribunal had been asked to submit its report by August 5, 2005. The tribunal had been asked to submit its report by August 5, 2005.

The Union Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation has extended the term of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) by six months to May 2, 2018, to submit its report.

Cauvery is an inter-state basin that originates in Karnataka and flows through Tamil Nadu on to Puducherry and finally into the Bay of Bengal. Officials explained that the sharing of its water has been “a source of conflict between the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka”. “The genesis of this conflict rests in two agreements in 1892 and 1924 between the erstwhile Madras Presidency and Kingdom of Mysore,” read an official statement.

The statement added that the government had on June 2, 1990, constituted the CWDT to adjudicate the water dispute. The tribunal had been asked to submit its report by August 5, 2005, which was extended for one year to August 6, 2006 and then to February 5, 2007. The deadline for submission was extended several times, the last being November 2, 2017. This has now been extended to May 2, 2018, after the tribunal sought an extension.

